CHICAGO Nov 20 Illinois may soon become the
most populous U.S. state to grant a form of driver's licenses to
illegal immigrants, after the nation's growing Hispanic
population boosted the power of Democrats in national and state
elections on Nov. 6.
A bipartisan group of Illinois politicians announced on
Tuesday they would propose such a law when the legislature
convenes on Nov. 27.
Washington state and New Mexico are the only states that
currently allow illegal immigrants to get licenses. Utah allows
driving permits. As the fifth most populous state, Illinois
would be the biggest state to adopt such a law.
A California law that allows immigrants with federal work
permits to receive driver's licenses will take effect Jan. 1,
2013.
Supporters said the law would be good for public safety,
allowing Illinois immigrant motorists to get tested on their
driving skills and buy insurance.
"When you have a quarter of a million undocumented drivers
on the road, it's definitely a safety concern," said Ron Holmes,
spokesman for Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, who is
backing the measure along with fellow Democrats Illinois
Governor Pat Quinn and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar, a popular Republican,
joined Democrats at a news conference in Chicago Tuesday to
support the idea, as did Republican State Comptroller Judy Baar
Topinka. It also has the support of the powerful House Speaker,
Chicago Democrat Michael Madigan, giving it a good chance of
passage.
The drive to pass the law follows the re-election of
Democratic President Barack Obama, Democratic gains in the U.S.
Senate and in the Illinois legislature with strong Hispanic
support.
Since 2010, a handful of Republican-led states, notably
border state Arizona, passed laws cracking down on illegal
immigrants. But after this year's election, which saw an
estimated 66 percent of Hispanics vote for Obama, Democrats and
Republicans have said they want to work on an overhaul of
federal immigration law.
Illinois, like California, elected a veto-proof Democratic
supermajority in the legislature this month, with Democrats now
controlling all branches of government.
Unlicensed, uninsured drivers are involved in almost 80,000
accidents in Illinois each year, resulting in $660 million in
damage, according to the Illinois Highway Safety Coalition.
Unlicensed immigrant drivers cost $64 million in damage claims
alone.
The Safety Coalition said on its website that since New
Mexico made the change in 2003, the rate of uninsured motorists
fell from 33 percent to under 9 percent.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, a Republican, has
fought to outlaw such licenses since she took office in January
2011. She has argued that the state's law encouraged people to
come to New Mexico from other states just to obtain driver's
licenses.
Holmes said supporters of the Illinois measure are talking
with law enforcement officials to make sure a license for
undocumented immigrants would not be used for fraud.
The measure would expand to undocumented immigrants
Illinois' existing temporary visitor driver's license, used by
legal immigrants. The licenses are "visually distinct" from
ordinary licenses, with a purple background and the words "not
valid for identification" on the front, explained Lawrence
Benito, chief executive of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant
and Refugee Rights.
"This is a practical, commonsense approach," said Benito. He
said supporters have been talking with Republicans in the
legislature to try to get their support.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, the number of Latinos in
Illinois was over 2 million, or nearly 16 percent of the
population.
Republicans in Illinois who have objected to the proposed
law in the past could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Lisa
Shumaker)