(Adds Senate president quote; clarifies Republican vote)
By Joanne von Alroth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Dec 4 Illinois took a major
step on Tuesday toward granting drivers licenses to illegal
immigrants, which would make it the most populous U.S. state to
allow undocumented migrants to legally drive.
The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 41-14 to
approve licenses for illegal immigrants to raucous cheers from
Hispanics in the legislative gallery.
If the measure becomes law, Illinois would join only two
other states, Washington and New Mexico, in granting such
drivers licenses. Utah allows driving permits.
On Jan. 1, California will allow immigrants with federal
work permits to receive licenses.
After taking a drubbing at the polls last month when
Democratic President Barack Obama won re-election with 66
percent of Hispanics backing his bid, ha lf of the Illinois
Senate's Republicans who voted Tuesday supported the proposal.
At a press conference, Illinois state Senate Republican
leader Christine Radogno, and House Republican leader Tom Cross
said Illinois could no longer ignore the presence of illegal
immigrants, who are driving without licenses and insurance.
"They are here and they are with us, some of them not even
of their own volition. But I guess we expect these people to
ride their bicycles to work," Radogno said.
Senate President John J. Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat,
thanked Republicans for their support on the measure.
"Today's action acknowledges a simple reality: a quarter of
a million undocumented drivers are driving to work, dropping
their kids off at school and contributing to our economy," said
Cullerton in a statement. "This legislation will ensure that
this population has the opportunity to become trained, tested,
licensed and insured drivers."
The measure is expected to be voted on in the
Democratic-controlled House on Wednesday. If it passes the
House, Democratic Governor Pat Quinn is expected to sign the
legislation.
Some Republicans in Washington also have begun to soften
their opposition to immigration reform.
Republican senators from Texas and Arizona last month
proposed what they called a compromise plan to offer visas to
children brought to the United States by their illegal immigrant
parents. The plan by Senators Kay Bailey Hutchison and Jon Kyl
is intended as a Republican alternative to the Democrats' "Dream
Act," which would grant citizenship to the children of illegal
immigrants.
Unlicensed, uninsured drivers are involved in almost 80,000
accidents in Illinois annually, resulting in $660 million in
damage, according to the Illinois Highway Safety Coalition.
Unlicensed immigrant drivers cost $64 million in damage claims.
The measure would extend to undocumented immigrants
Illinois' existing temporary visitor driver's license, used by
legal immigrants. The licenses are "visually distinct" from
ordinary licenses, with a purple background and the words "not
valid for identification" on the front, explained Lawrence
Benito, chief executive of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant
and Refugee Rights.
State Farm Insurance, a major insurer headquartered in
Illinois, said in a statement that the legislation could present
issues for insurance companies in assessing the driving record
of illegal immigrants, but the company would implement the law.
"Just because you have a driver's license of any kind
doesn't mean you'll get insurance," said spokeswoman Missy
Dundov. "We have to consider all the information available."
The Illinois Safer Families Coalition, an organization that
opposes giving drivers' licenses to illegal immigrants, ran an
ad this week saying Illinois politicians cannot be trusted to
administer such a program without corruption.
Coalition spokesman Bill Kelly cited Ricardo Guzman, a truck
driver who illegally obtained a driver's license in Illinois and
was involved in a 1994 crash that killed six people. It was
later discovered that Guzman had bribed an Illinois state
official to get the driver's license.
"I'm afraid that this bill, this poorly thought-through
bill, is going to result in similar tragedies," Kelly said.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, the number of Latinos in
Illinois was more than 2 million, or nearly 16 percent of the
population. Lawmakers estimated about 250,000 illegal immigrants
drive in Illinois.
(Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Eric
Walsh)