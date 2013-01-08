By Joanne von Alroth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 8 Illinois will become
the fourth U.S. state to allow illegal immigrants to drive,
after the state House of Representatives on Tuesday approved
temporary licenses and Governor Pat Quinn said he would sign the
measure into law.
Only Washington state and New Mexico allow drivers licenses
for illegal immigrants, and Utah provides driving permits.
Supporters of the measure said some 250,000 illegal
immigrants already were driving in the fifth most populous U.S.
state, and the new law would require them to take a drivers test
and have insurance. It was not yet clear how many illegal
immigrants would feel comfortable stepping forward to apply for
licenses.
"Illinois roads will be safer if we ensure every driver
learns the rules of the road and is trained to drive safely,"
Democrat Quinn said in a statement. "I look forward to signing
this legislation."
The vote was 65 to 46 in the state House, after the Senate
overwhelmingly approved the proposal on Dec. 4.
Republican opposition to the measure melted after the Nov. 6
election, when Democratic President Barack Obama won re-election
with 66 percent of Hispanics voters backing him nationally and
Illinois Democrats making big gains in legislative seats.
Some national Republicans have softened their opposition to
immigration reform.
Former President George W. Bush, who rarely speaks on policy
issues, last month called on lawmakers to debate immigration
reform "with a benevolent spirit" and bear in mind the
contribution of immigrants in building the country.
After the election, Republican senators from the Mexican
border states of Texas and Arizona proposed what they called a
compromise plan to offer visas to children brought to the United
States by illegal immigrant parents. The plan by Senators Kay
Bailey Hutchison and Jon Kyl is intended as a Republican
alternative to the Democrats' "Dream Act," which would grant
citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants.
The Illinois Highway Safety Coalition says unlicensed,
uninsured drivers are involved in almost 80,000 accidents in the
state each year, resulting in $660 million in damage. Unlicensed
immigrant drivers cost $64 million in damage claims, it said.
The measure would extend to undocumented immigrants
Illinois' existing temporary visitor drivers license, used by
legal immigrants. The licenses are "visually distinct" from
ordinary licenses, with a purple background and the words "not
valid for identification" on the front, explained Lawrence
Benito, chief executive of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant
and Refugee Rights.
State Farm Insurance, a major insurer headquartered in
Illinois, said the legislation could present challenges for
insurance companies in assessing the driving record of illegal
immigrants, but the company would implement the law.
"Just because you have a driver's license of any kind
doesn't mean you'll get insurance," said spokeswoman Missy
Dundov. "We have to consider all the information available."
The Illinois Safer Families Coalition ran ads opposing the
measure. Coalition spokesman Bill Kelly noted that a truck
driver who bribed a state official to illegally obtain a
driver's license was involved in a 1994 crash that killed six
people.
"I'm afraid that this bill, this poorly thought-through
bill, is going to result in similar tragedies," Kelly said.
The scandal resulting from the 1994 accident led to the
conviction and jailing of former Illinois Republican Governor
George Ryan.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Illinois was home to 2
million Latinos, or nearly 16 percent of the population.