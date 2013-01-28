Jan 27 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on Sunday
signed a law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for
driver's licenses, in a move he said would improve road safety.
Undocumented immigrants can also obtain driver's licenses in
New Mexico and Washington state, while Utah allows driving
permits.
"Despite the stalemate on immigration reform in Washington
D.C., Illinois is moving forward," Quinn said in a statement.
"This common sense law will help everybody, regardless of their
background, learn the rules of the road, pass a driving test and
get insurance."
In Washington, Democratic and Republican senators are
preparing a bipartisan plan to overhaul U.S. immigration laws.
On Sunday, Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona said on
ABC's "This Week" program that such a plan could be introduced
as early as this week.
Illinois' law will require undocumented immigrant drivers to
take a driving test and carry car insurance in a state where an
estimated 250,000 illegal immigrants are believed to be driving,
supporters of the law said.
Unlicensed, uninsured drivers are believed to be involved in
about 80,000 accidents in Illinois each year, resulting in $660
million in damage, according to the Illinois Highway Safety
Coalition.
The driver's license legislation met strong opposition from
state Republicans when it was first introduced in Illinois. But
their position softened since President Barack Obama won
re-election with large support from Hispanic voters and Illinois
Democrats made big gains in the state legislature.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Edith Honan and Stacey
Joyce)