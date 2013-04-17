* Interest group support often includes caveats
* Small changes to bills in past have caused unraveling
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, April 17 The eight senators who
crafted comprehensive U.S. legislation to overhaul the
immigration system went to great lengths to balance the
competing priorities of dozens of interest groups in an 844-page
bill introduced on Wednesday in hopes it would improve the
chances for passage of the bill.
The courting of immigrants rights groups, farmers, the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, the tech industry and the AFL-CIO labor
organization has paid off so far, with many of these players
issuing positive initial statements about the bill.
But many of the favorable comments have been accompanied by
caveats and "yes, but" statements that illustrate the
vulnerability of the bill, which must survive months of
legislative scrutiny.
AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, for example, praised the
legislation in a press release but also promised that he would
"work to correct" unspecified details that could cause
"unintended, but serious harm to immigrant workers and the
broader labor market."
Also praising the bill, with qualifications, was Thomas
Donohue, president of the Chamber of Commerce, the business
lobby. Donohue called the senators' work a "critical step toward
a final law that will work for our economy and for our society"
adding that the chamber will continue to push for its own
changes to the legislation.
America's Voice, the most prominent advocacy organization
backing reform, called the proposal a "breakthrough" but also
said it too would seek improvements, including cutting back on
border enforcement provisions and granting recognition to
same-sex spouses applying for family visas.
The bill, sponsored by four Republicans and four Democrats
dubbed the "Gang of Eight," was conceived as a pathway to legal
status for millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. That
is controversial enough, particularly among Republicans in the
U.S. House of Representatives.
But it also creates an entirely new system designed to
increase the flow of foreign workers for agriculture,
construction and low-skilled jobs and to boost the supply of
educated employees for America's tech sector. These provisions
are coupled with protections, many objectionable to industry,
intended to meet organized labor's concerns about cheap labor
competing with U.S. citizens.
The intricate balancing act is as much a vulnerability as a
strength. As the various groups and their lobbyists vie for
small tweaks to the language, the changes taken together could
cause the bill to unravel, as similar measures have in the past.
Lanae Erickson Hatalsky, director of social policy and
politics at Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank that
supports immigration reform, said her biggest fear is the "death
by a thousand cuts" that befell 2007 immigration legislation.
"I'm hopeful that advocates of reform don't want to let the
perfect be the enemy of the good this time," she said. "And if
the gang can hold together, despite pressure from the right and
the left, and stay strong to fend off alterations to the core
compromises in the bill, I think they can get this thing across
the finish line."
The U.S. Chamber is one of many groups that want to see some
fine-tuning of the language, although it did not refer to a
specific problem in its statement on Wednesday.
"There is no doubt that there will be additional input and
analysis through Senate hearings and amendments, and we look
forward to being part of that needed process," Donohue said in
the statement.
But changes made to the bill to accommodate Donohue's
membership might not necessarily be welcomed by the AFL-CIO,
which in March hammered out a deal with the chamber on the guest
worker provision that was incorporated into the gang's draft.
While support from tech companies and the chamber will help
the bill's prospects, business groups themselves are by no means
unified over the bill.
The National Retail Federation, while calling comprehensive
immigration reform "long overdue," raised concerns in a
statement about "E-verify," the system for verifying the legal
status of job applications that would be mandatory under the
bill.
The American Civil Liberties Union, a staunch supporter of a
pathway to citizenship, also has qualms about "E-verify." A
headline on the ACLU's website Wednesday called "mandatory
E-verify" a "giant plunge into a national I.D. system." The ACLU
is also concerned about the border crackdown envisioned by the
bill.
And construction firms are upset over what they see as a
disappointingly low number of visas allowed under the bill for
their sector, a provision urged by unions.
Geoff Burr, vice president of federal affairs for the
Associated Builders and Contractors trade association said that
while his group supports the senators' goals on immigration
reform, it may decide to withhold its backing unless it can get
changes.
"To be honest with you, I'm not sure, if this (bill) were
the final product, where we would end up," Burr told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)