(Adds ACLU comment, case background)
By Dan Levine
June 22 A U.S. judge on Thursday temporarily
blocked the deportation of about 100 Iraqi nationals rounded up
in Michigan in recent weeks who argued that they could face
persecution or torture in Iraq because they are religious
minorities.
U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in Michigan issued an
order staying the deportation of the Iraqis for at least two
weeks as he decides whether he has jurisdiction over the matter.
Goldsmith said it was unclear whether the Iraqis would
ultimately succeed.
The arrests shocked the close-knit Iraqi community in
Michigan. Six Michigan lawmakers in the U.S. House of
Representatives urged the government to hold off on the removals
until Congress can be given assurances about the deportees'
safety.
The Michigan arrests were part of a coordinated sweep in
recent weeks by immigration authorities who detained about 199
Iraqi immigrants around the country. They had final deportation
orders and convictions for serious crimes.
The roundup followed Iraq's agreement to accept deportees as
part of a deal that removed the country from President Donald
Trump's revised temporary travel ban.
Some of those affected came to the United States as children
and committed their crimes decades ago, but they had been
allowed to stay because Iraq previously declined to issue travel
documents for them. That changed after the two governments came
to the agreement in March.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman could not
immediately be reached for comment on the ruling.
Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties
Union representing the Iraqis in Michigan, said: "The court's
action today was legally correct and may very well have saved
numerous people from abuse and possible death."
The U.S. government has argued that the district court does
not have jurisdiction over the case. Only immigration courts can
decide deportation issues, which can then only be reviewed by an
appeals court, it said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said that
people with convictions for murder, rape, assault, kidnapping,
burglary and drugs and weapons charges were among the Iraqis
arrested nationwide.
The ACLU argued that many of those affected in Michigan are
Chaldean Catholics who are "widely recognized as targets of
brutal persecution in Iraq."
Some Kurdish Iraqis were also picked up in Nashville,
Tennessee. In a letter on Thursday, Tennessee Representative Jim
Cooper, a Democrat, asked the Iraqi ambassador whether Iraq
would be able to ensure safe passage for them if they were
returned.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Eric Walsh in
Washington; Editing by David Alexander and Cynthia Osterman)