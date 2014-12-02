By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson told a House of Representatives committee
on Tuesday that he could not run his department with only a
short-term spending bill.
Johnson told the Homeland Security Committee he needed a
long-term bill to hire new Secret Service agents before the next
presidential election and fund a new facility for detained
immigrants.
Johnson spoke as House Speaker John Boehner told House
Republicans in a closed meeting that he planned to pass a
short-term bill for the Department of Homeland Security so his
party could attempt to block the president's immigration policy
when it gains control of both chambers of Congress in January.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)