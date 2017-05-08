UPDATE 2-Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
May 8 Three appeals court judges appointed by Democratic former President Bill Clinton will review a Hawaii judge's order blocking President Donald Trump's revised restrictions on travel from six Muslim majority countries.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will hear the case on May 15 in Seattle. Judges Michael Daly Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez have been assigned to the three judge panel, according to the court's web site. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
* Won falls to six-week low as USD strengthens on Dudley comments * Won may weaken further before S.Korea-U.S. summit - analyst SEOUL, June 20 The South Korean won slipped to a six-week low early on Tuesday, as the dollar bounced in the wake of hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official. The won was quoted at 1,137.1 against the dollar as of 0230 GMT, down 0.39 percent versus Monday's close of 1,132.7. The currency briefly touched 1,138.5, the