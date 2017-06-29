State of Hawaii asks judge to clarify Trump travel ban ruling

June 29 (Reuters) - The state of Hawaii on Thursday asked a federal judge in Honolulu to clarify a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week which reinstated parts of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

In a court filing, the state of Hawaii said the U.S. government intended to violate the Supreme Court's instructions by improperly excluding from the United States people who actually have a close family relationship to U.S. persons. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)