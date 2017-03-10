WASHINGTON Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said on Friday his office would formally join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying the measure was still a ban on Muslims and would hurt the state, WTOP radio reported.

"Trump’s second executive order is still a Muslim ban," Frosh said in a statement, according to WTOP online. "The administration persists in an effort to implement a policy that is inhumane and unconstitutional, but also makes us less safe, not more safe."

The statement said the ban, which is being challenged by Washington and other states, would make Maryland less competitive by deterring visits by academics, scientists and engineers from other countries and would hurt Maryland's universities and economy.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Leslie Adler)