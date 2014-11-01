MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico and its main
construction companies could help carry out a plan to spur
economic growth and jobs in Central America to stem illegal
immigration to the United States, a senior Mexican government
official said on Friday.
Struggling to stop a record flood of child migrants to the
United States earlier this year, Guatemala, Honduras and El
Salvador have drawn up a plan to improve energy supply and
infrastructure in the impoverished and violent region.
Presented to U.S. and Mexican officials in New York in
September, the proposal foresees spending billions of dollars on
roads, ports, power networks and airports in the region between
2015 and 2019 to improve their economies.
How the plan could be funded is due to be discussed between
the nations and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in Washington on
Nov. 14. Guatemala has said it hopes about $10 billion could be
raised for the five-year plan, chiefly from the United States.
Mexico is also ready to contribute provided assurances are
given by the Central American nations that the money is properly
allocated, Sergio Alcocer, the Mexican deputy foreign minister
responsible for North America, told Reuters.
Depending on how talks proceed, Mexico could provide loans,
and companies with expertise in construction like ICA
and Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso would
be well suited to realize the projects, he added.
"I think it's a scheme that could work very well," Alcocer
said, noting it was too early to say how much financial support
Mexico could provide. "Everyone benefits, but it's also a lot
easier for a contractor such as one of these companies to take
part than for an American company to do it."
Mexico had discussed the idea with the Central American
governments and now needed to bring Washington "into the
equation" Alcocer added, noting that Mexico was also ready to
work with Guatemala to improve the latter's energy supply.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)