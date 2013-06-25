MEXICO CITY, June 25 The Mexican government on
Tuesday voiced concern about U.S. congressional proposals to
beef up security along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it was
divisive and would not solve the problem of illegal immigration.
Immigration plays a significant part in the countries'
bilateral relations. Millions of Mexicans live and work on the
U.S. side of the border and tens try to enter the United States
annually, often at peril to their lives.
"Our country has let the United States government know that
measures which affect links between communities depart from the
principles of shared responsibility and good neighborliness,"
Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade said in a televised
statement.
"We're convinced that fences do not unite, fences are not
the solution to the migration phenomenon and are not in line
with a modern, safe border."
On Monday, a border security amendment seen as crucial to
the fate of an immigration bill backed by President Barack Obama
cleared a key procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate, helping pave
the way for the biggest changes to U.S. immigration law since
1986.
The amendment would double the number of agents on the
southern border to about 40,000 over the next 10 years and
provide more high-tech surveillance equipment to stop illegal
crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. The amendment also calls
for finishing construction of 700 miles (1,120 km) of border
fence.
The bill would also grant legal status to millions of
undocumented foreigners, who would be put on a 13-year path to
citizenship.