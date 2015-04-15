MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexican police detained
129 Central American migrants packed into a freight truck who
were planning to cross illegally into the United States, a
security official said on Wednesday.
The apprehension - one of the biggest in recent months -
took place during a routine inspection of a truck on a highway
between Puebla and Mexico City in central Mexico, the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Mexico has stepped up efforts to intercept illegal
immigrants since a crisis flared up last year caused by the
record numbers of unaccompanied minors from Central American
nations apprehended trying to enter the United States.
Twenty of the migrants caught were minors, the official
said. According to local media reports, most of the group were
from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, all of which struggle
with gang violence and widespread poverty.
The three nations were home to the vast majority of the
child migrants stopped on the U.S. border last year. Their
governments are negotiating a plan with the United States to
boost economic growth to help stem the exodus.
