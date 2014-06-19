June 18 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch urged U.S.
lawmakers to tackle far-reaching immigration reform, saying that
scrapping quotas on special visas and promoting paths to
citizenship would boost U.S. growth and innovation.
The chairman of 21st Century Fox and News Corp
has also pressed for immigration reform in his native
Australia in the belief that freer borders there and in America
would boost trade relationships.
In an opinion piece published on Wednesday on the website of
the Wall Street Journal, which he owns, Murdoch admonished
opponents of such change in the United States "as being dead
wrong about the long-term interests of our country".
"One of the most immediate ways to revitalize our economy is
by passing immigration reform," said Murdoch, himself a former
immigrant who became a naturalized American citizen in 1985.
He joined reform advocates who worry lawmakers might avoid
taking up the thorny issue before November's congressional
election, especially after House Republican Eric Cantor's shock
defeat to a college economics professor who denounced him for
being too eager to compromise with Democrats.
U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, has been pushing
new immigration laws to create a pathway to citizenship for some
11 million undocumented residents. But a bill that passed the
Democrat-controlled Senate has been stalled in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Murdoch argued for giving non-criminals already living in
the United States a path to citizenship, removing the quota for
"H1-B" visas for highly-skilled foreign workers, and
strengthening border security.
He pointed to a study by the Partnership for a New American
Economy, a bipartisan group of mayors and business executives
where he is a member, that says over 40 percent of Fortune 500
companies were founded by immigrants or a child of immigrants.
He said Obama was exercising "wise restraint" in holding
back on taking executive action over provisions of immigration
policy in the hopes of a more bipartisan approach.
"However, if Congress fails to even try to have this
important debate, the president might feel tempted to act via
executive order," Murdoch wrote. "I hope it doesn't get to that
point, given the furious political firestorm that would result."
