WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to describe the steps he will take to fix the immigration
system in an address to the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
(0100 GMT), the White House said on its Facebook page on
Wednesday.
"Everybody agrees that our immigration system is broken.
Unfortunately, Washington has allowed the problem to fester for
too long," Obama said in a video announcement posted to the
website.
"So what I'm going to be laying out is the things that I can
do with my lawful authority as president to make the system work
better even as I continue to work with Congress and encourage
them to get a bipartisan, comprehensive bill that can solve the
entire problem," he said.
Obama also said he will travel to Del Sol High School in Las
Vegas on Friday to discuss his action. The school was where he
first laid out his ideas for immigration reform two years ago,
he said.
