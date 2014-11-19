WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to describe the steps he will take to fix the immigration system in an address to the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (0100 GMT), the White House said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Everybody agrees that our immigration system is broken. Unfortunately, Washington has allowed the problem to fester for too long," Obama said in a video announcement posted to the website.

"So what I'm going to be laying out is the things that I can do with my lawful authority as president to make the system work better even as I continue to work with Congress and encourage them to get a bipartisan, comprehensive bill that can solve the entire problem," he said.

Obama also said he will travel to Del Sol High School in Las Vegas on Friday to discuss his action. The school was where he first laid out his ideas for immigration reform two years ago, he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)