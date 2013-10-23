By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 As the White House struggles
to fix the problem-plagued rollout of its healthcare reform law,
President Barack Obama on Thursday will try to focus attention
on another policy priority - immigration reform - with a call
for congressional action.
The president, who listed immigration as one of three
priorities for this year after the 16-day government shutdown
concluded, will make a statement at 10:35 a.m. (1435 GMT) at the
White House urging lawmakers to finish work on measures to
strengthen U.S. borders and provide a pathway toward citizenship
for millions of people who are in the United States illegally.
"The president has made clear the key principles that must
be a part of any bipartisan, commonsense effort, including
continuing to strengthen border security, creating an earned
path to citizenship, holding employers accountable and bringing
our immigration system into the 21st century," a White House
official said on Wednesday.
"He will urge that Congress take up this issue in a
bipartisan way."
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed a broad immigration
reform bill earlier this year, but the issue has languished in
the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
The push for reform was drowned out in recent months by
budget controversies and Obama's healthcare law. Republicans
triggered the government shutdown in an effort to defund or
delay implementation of the law.
Since the shutdown ended, however, the law known as
Obamacare has dominated headlines because of its glitch-filled
centerpiece website, healthcare.gov. Obama pledged on Monday
that the problems would be fixed, but the issue has become a
headache for him and his administration when it was supposed to
be his crowning domestic policy achievement.
Talking about immigration reform on Thursday could be an
effort to deflect attention from the White House's healthcare
woes. An aide to Republican House Speaker John Boehner, however,
said the issue would not be taken up as one big bill like the
Senate version that Obama supports.
Republicans were "still committed to a step-by-step approach
that gives Americans confidence we did it the right way, rather
than one big Obamacare size bill that no one understands," the
aide said, adding a jab at the healthcare law.
The White House official said Obama would be joined on stage
and in the audience on Thursday by immigration reform
supporters.
"Commonsense immigration is good for the country and it's
the right thing to do," he said. "It will grow the economy,
reduce the deficit, and has broad support from both Democrats
and Republicans, business and labor, as well as law enforcement
and faith leaders."