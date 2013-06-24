WASHINGTON, June 24 President Barack Obama said
on Monday he hoped the U.S. Senate will pass a landmark
immigration reform bill with "the strongest possible vote" and
urged Congress to advance legislation before a planned summer
break.
Obama and his top aides met with eight chief executives and
business owners ahead of a key procedural vote set for later on
Monday in the Democratic-led Senate.
"I hope that we can get the strongest possible vote out of
the Senate so that we can then move to the House and get this
done before the summer break," Obama told reporters.
While the bill is expected to pass the Senate later this
week, it faces a tougher path in the Republican-led House of
Representatives.
The business leaders, representing businesses from the
technology, agriculture, food and manufacturing sectors, plan to
meet lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week, Obama said.
Obama said the bipartisan bill adheres to core principles he
sought for reforms, including a pathway to citizenship for up to
11 million illegal immigrants living in the United States,
tougher border security and improvements for the bureaucratic
immigration system.
"It's not a bill that represents everything that I would
like to see: it represents a compromise," Obama said.
The bill is expected to include an amendment that would
double the number of federal agents on the U.S.-Mexican border
to about 40,000 and provide more high-tech surveillance
equipment, including drones and other aircraft.
More than a dozen religious groups urged senators on Monday
to reject that measure, saying it was a poor use of resources
and would lead to more deaths at the border.
So-called DREAMers, the young undocumented immigrants who
were brought to the United States by their parents, echoed their
concerns that it would further militarize the border.