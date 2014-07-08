(Adds senators' response, more on Perry meeting)
WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. administration
sought on Tuesday to halt a cross-border surge of unaccompanied
children from Central America, asking Congress for $3.7 billion
in emergency spending and putting in place plans to quicken the
youngsters' deportation hearings.
It was President Barack Obama's most substantive effort to
gain control of a humanitarian crisis along the Texas border
with Mexico and fend off Republican Party critics demanding a
tougher response.
One of those critics, Texas Governor Rick Perry, was due to
meet Obama in Dallas on Wednesday during a roundtable Obama has
scheduled on the topic with faith leaders and local officials,
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
Whether the two meet privately one-on-one was yet to be
determined, Earnest told reporters. On Sunday Perry accused the
administration of moving too slowly and called for National
Guard troops to be sent to the border.
Without government action, the administration projects more
than 150,000 unaccompanied children under the age of 18 next
year could be fleeing the rampant poverty and domestic- and
gang-related violence in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
More than 52,000 unaccompanied minors from the three countries
have been caught trying to sneak over the border since October,
double the number from the same period the year before.
The proposed actions will test Obama's ability to negotiate
effectively with Republican lawmakers who have blocked much of
his agenda ahead of a November election when they hope to
capture the U.S. Senate from Obama's Democratic Party.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said he
thought the Senate could pass the emergency funding bill this
month, before the start of a long summer recess. But House and
Senate Republican leaders could insist on offsetting any new
funds with cuts in other budget items.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell would only say that
Obama's request needed a close look to "see if it's an
appropriate response to the crisis."
The White House said the largest portion of the requested
funding, $1.8 billion, would pay to care for the children while
in U.S. custody. Other funds would go to beefing up border
enforcement, hiring more immigration judges and paying for
programs to discourage deported children from again trying to
slip into the United States illegally.
CHILDREN FIRST
Separately, a Justice Department official told Reuters the
United States plans to give priority to child migrants over
adults in deportation hearings. The new policy, to be announced
on Wednesday, means immigration courts will now hear first from
newly arrived children, while adult immigrants not in detention,
including those who are seeking asylum, will have to wait
longer, the official said.
Central America, a key transshipment point for drug
smuggling between South America and the United States, has a
long history of gang violence and the problem has mushroomed in
recent years owing to turf wars fought by ruthless Mexican drug
cartels. Honduras has the world's highest murder rate, according
to a report released by the United Nations in April.
Besides seeking the additional funding, Obama has said he
wants more tools to speed the children's deportation. He has yet
to submit a formal request for legislation expanding the
Department of Homeland Security's ability to expel the children
while circumventing lengthy immigration court procedures.
In vowing to swiftly return the children to their home
countries, Obama risks the wrath of Hispanic-American allies who
look to him to act on his own to loosen, not strengthen,
immigration rules.
Seeking to make the request more politically acceptable to
lawmakers, the White House added $615 million in urgently needed
money to fight summer wildfires raging in western states. This
brought the total funding request to $4.315 billion.
