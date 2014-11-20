(Adds Obama speech excerpts, Boehner comment)
By Roberta Rampton and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Nov 20 President Barack Obama
planned on Thursday to impose the most sweeping immigration
reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for
about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants and setting up a clash
with outraged Republicans.
In excerpts ahead of his 8 p.m. (0100 GMT Friday) speech,
Obama rejected Republican critics who say his actions are
tantamount to amnesty for illegal immigrants and urged them to
pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation.
The real amnesty, he said, was "leaving this broken system
the way it is. Mass amnesty would be unfair. Mass deportation
would be both impossible and contrary to our character."
With 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United
States, Obama's plan would let some 4.4 million who are parents
of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents remain in the
United States temporarily, without the threat of deportation.
He will allow those undocumented residents to apply legally
for jobs and join American society, but not vote or qualify for
insurance under the president's signature healthcare law. It
will apply to those who have been in the United States for at
last five years.
An additional 270,000 people would be eligible for relief
under the expansion of a 2012 move by Obama to stop deporting
people brought illegally to the United States as children by
their parents.
Obama argued his actions were not only lawful but the kinds
of steps taken by presidents for the past half century, both
Republican and Democratic.
"And to those members of Congress who question my authority
to make our immigration system work better, or question the
wisdom of me acting where Congress has failed, I have one
answer: Pass a bill," he said.
Obama's Democratic allies rallied behind him. "We've got his
back," said Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
But Republicans pounced, charging Obama had overstepped his
constitutional power a year after declaring he did not have the
authority to act on his own.
"Instead of working together to fix our broken immigration
system, the president says he's acting on his own," House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in a YouTube video.
"That's just not how our democracy works. The president has said
before that 'he's not king' and he's 'not an emperor,' but he
sure is acting like one."
