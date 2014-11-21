(Adds further reaction, background)
By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 20 President Barack Obama
imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation on
Thursday, easing the threat of deportation for some 4.7 million
undocumented immigrants and setting up a clash with Republicans
who vow to fight his moves.
In a White House speech, Obama rejected Republican arguments
that his decision to bypass Congress and take executive action
was tantamount to amnesty for illegal immigrants.
It was his biggest use of executive actions in a year in
which they have become his signature way of working around
congressional gridlock.
"Amnesty is the immigration system we have today, millions
of people who live here without paying their taxes or playing by
the rules," he said.
Republicans pounced quickly, charging Obama had overstepped
his constitutional powers a year after declaring he did not have
the authority to act on his own.
In a video released before Obama's televised speech, House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said: The president has
said before that 'he's not king' and he's 'not an emperor,' but
he sure is acting like one."
With 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United
States, Obama's plan would let some 4.4 million who are parents
of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents remain in the
country temporarily, without the threat of deportation.
Those undocumented residents could apply legally for jobs
and join American society, but not vote or qualify for insurance
under the president's healthcare law. The measure would apply to
those who have been in the United States for at last five years.
An additional 270,000 people would be eligible for relief
under the expansion of a 2012 move by Obama to stop deporting
people brought illegally to the United States as children by
their parents.
MIXED REACTIONS
The president, speaking two weeks after he and his Democrats
were trounced in midterm elections, appeared confident and
determined at the White House podium. Outside, pro-migrant
demonstrators watched his speech on their smartphones and
chanted support for him.
"Si se puede (Yes we can)," they shouted and sang the
American national anthem.
Obama urged Republicans not to take steps against his plan
that could lead to a government shutdown, raising the specter of
a crisis that some conservatives would like to push but
Republican leaders of Congress want to avoid.
Republicans were blamed for a shutdown over spending a year
ago and are seeking ways to deny funding for his immigration
steps without provoking a year-end budget crisis.
"Congress certainly shouldn't shut down our government again
just because we disagree on this," Obama said.
Obama's moves have ramifications for the campaign to succeed
him in 2016 by possibly solidifying Hispanic support behind
Democrats. Republican candidates may tread carefully around the
issue to avoid a Latino backlash. But polls show many Americans
would prefer Obama not act alone.
Obama said trying to deport all 11 million people living in
the country illegally was not realistic. His voice took on an
empathetic tone as he described the struggle of illegal
immigrants to avoid getting deported.
"I've seen the heartbreak and anxiety of children whose
mothers might be taken away from them just because they didn't
have the right papers," he said.
But Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House
Committee on Homeland Security, warned: "We will see a wave of
illegal immigration because of the president's actions, and in
no way is the Department of Homeland Security prepared to handle
such a surge."
He pledged to "use every tool at my disposal to stop the
president's unconstitutional actions from being implemented."
Lindolfo Carballo of Arlington, Virginia, who was among the
demonstrators outside the White House, said: "It is personal for
him (Obama), I think."
Nearby, a smaller group protested Obama's action.
"This is illegal, what he's doing," said Manny Vega, a
retired U.S. Marines sergeant from Fredericksburg, Virginia.
'PASS A BILL'
Obama said his actions were the kinds of steps taken by
Republican and Democratic presidents for the past half century.
"And to those members of Congress who question my authority
to make our immigration system work better, or question the
wisdom of me acting where Congress has failed, I have one
answer: Pass a bill," he said.
Administration officials described Obama's actions as the
biggest shift in immigration policy since 1986 changes enacted
during President Ronald Reagan's administration.
Some legal analysts said Congress could struggle to win a
lawsuit to overturn the action since presidents have
historically had broad authority to act on immigration.
"When an issue is mostly political, the judicial branch
generally is not going to want to step in the middle of a
dispute between the executive branch and the legislature," said
Ted Ruthizer, an immigration attorney at Kramer Levin.
(Writing by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Dayan
Candappa, Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan, Amanda Becker in
Washington and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Tom Brown,
Howard Goller and Peter Cooney)