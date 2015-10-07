By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Oct 7 The mayor of Hazleton,
Pennsylvania on Wednesday said the city will seek a ten-year
payment plan after being ordered by a court to pay $1.4 million
to lawyers who sued the city over a 2006 ordinance targeting
illegal immigrants.
Mayor Joseph Yannuzzi said that if agreed to by the American
Civil Liberties Union and other plaintiff lawyers, the payment
plan would allow the city of 25,340 to avoid the tax hikes and
layoffs it would otherwise need in order to pay the legal fees.
"We lost, so we had to pay. But it was not a wasted cause.
We thought we were right," Yannuzzi said. U.S. District Judge
James Munley issued his ruling about the fees late on Tuesday.
In 2006, Hazleton's City Council, at the prodding of
then-mayor Lou Barletta, passed an ordinance barring local
businesses from hiring illegal immigrants and landlords from
renting housing to them. Barletta is now a U.S. Representative.
The ACLU and others sued. The subsequent court battle lasted
eight years, with appeals going twice to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Third Circuit. The city was unable to get past
rulings that immigration control was a matter for the federal
government.
ACLU lawyers originally asked for $2.8 million in legal
fees. But Judge Munley cut that amount by half because the
lawyers did not prevail on all their claims.
Munley rejected a 14-year payment plan proposed by
Hazleton's lawyer, Kris Kobach, a national activist against
illegal immigration who is also the Republican Secretary of
State of Kansas. Kobach did not respond to a request for
comment.
Omar Jadwat, one of the ACLU lawyers, said the lawyers are
committed to finding a payment plan for Hazleton "that works."
Yannuzzi said he did not believe the city would appeal. The
court set a Jan. 15 deadline to work out a payment agreement.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Hilary Russ
and Meredith Mazzilli)