By Joseph Ax and Liza Feria
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 16 Activists are
calling on immigrants to protest President Donald Trump's tough
stance on immigration by staying home from work or school on
Thursday, not shopping and not eating out, in an effort to
highlight the vital role they play in U.S. society.
"A Day Without Immigrants," which has been largely driven by
word of mouth on social media, arose in response to Trump's vows
to crack down on illegal immigration and his executive order,
since suspended by a federal judge, to temporarily block entry
to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The action follows a series of federal raids last week in
which more than 680 people illegally in the country were
arrested, raising alarm among immigrant rights' groups.
"Mr. President, without us and without our contribution this
country is paralyzed," read a poster promoting the protest that
was widely shared online.
It is not clear how many people plan to participate in the
walkout. With few plans for large-scale rallies, it may be hard
to estimate how many ultimately do. But one group that expects
to be affected, and is in some cases embracing the cause, is
restaurant owners.
Celebrity chef Jose Andres, locked in a legal battle with
Trump after backing out of a deal to open a restaurant at the
businessman-turned-politician's new hotel in Washington, said he
was supporting the strikers on his staff.
"People that never missed one day of work are telling you
they don't want to work on Thursday," the Spanish-born Andres
said in an interview at his restaurant Oyamel, which will be
closed on Thursday. "They want to say: 'Here we are,' by not
showing up. The least I could do was to say: 'OK, we stand by
you.'"
Dozens of restaurants, which rely heavily on immigrant
workers, and other businesses in cities such as Philadelphia,
New York, Houston and Raleigh, North Carolina, have vowed to
shut their doors on Thursday in solidarity with no-show workers.
In New York, the owners of the Blue Ribbon restaurant chain
said they would close several eateries despite the economic
impact.
"It's really a show of support for our staff, and as a team
and a family as a whole," said co-owner Eric Bromberg.
More than a dozen restaurants in Washington were planning to
close on Thursday, according to social media.
"You have millions of Latinos, millions of immigrants, that
somehow feel under attack," Andres said. "They feel like they're
being pushed aside. They want to be part of the American dream."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter
Cooney)