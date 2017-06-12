(Adds background on case)
By Dan Levine and Mica Rosenberg
June 12 A second U.S. appeals court on Monday
ruled against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on
people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority
countries, largely upholding a lower court's decision.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was
reviewed a March ruling by a Hawaii-based federal judge that
blocked parts of Trump's order. The ruling came after a separate
court, the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, on May 25 upheld a Maryland judge's ruling blocking
parts of the order.
The Trump administration on June 1 asked the U.S. Supreme
Court to block the Hawaii and Richmond rulings and revive the
ban.
Hawaii federal Judge Derrick Watson blocked a March 6
executive order barring travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia,
Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the government put in
place stricter visa screening. Watson also blocked a directive
that suspended entry of refugee applicants for 120 days, as well
as other instructions for the government to study tougher
vetting procedures.
The 9th Circuit on Monday upheld the block on Trump's travel
ban and a cap on refugees. However, the appeals court vacated
part of the injunction in order to allow the government to
conduct internal reviews on vetting.
