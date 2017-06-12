June 12 A second U.S. appeals court on Monday
ruled against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on
people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority
countries, largely upholding a lower court's decision.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was
reviewed a March ruling by a Hawaii-based federal judge that
blocked parts of Trump's order. The ruling came after a separate
court, the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, on May 25 upheld a Maryland judge's ruling blocking
parts of the order.
The Trump administration on June 1 asked the U.S. Supreme
Court to block the Hawaii and Richmond rulings and revive the
ban.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Mica Rosenberg in
New York; Editing by Will Dunham)