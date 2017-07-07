U.S. judge rejects Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from Trump travel ban

July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected the state of Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, but he said the state could directly ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify its ruling.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu had been asked to interpret a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that revived parts of Trump's March 6 executive order banning people from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The highest court let the ban go forward with a limited scope, saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.