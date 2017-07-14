FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Trump administration to appeal travel ban ruling to Supreme Court
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a day ago

Trump administration to appeal travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

1 Min Read

Ahmed Khalil, an Egyptian national residing in the United States, hugs and kisses his daughters Laila, 6, left, and Farida, 8, right, as they arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport in the hour after the Trump administration's travel ban was allowed back into effect pending further judicial review, in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., June 29, 2017.James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will appeal to the Supreme Court to block a U.S. district judge's ruling on President Donald Trump's temporary travel and refugee ban, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu said the ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries cannot stop grandparents and other relatives of U.S. citizens from entering the country, and also opened the door for more refugees to enter.

"The Supreme Court has had to correct this lower court once, and we will now reluctantly return directly to the Supreme Court to again vindicate the rule of law and the Executive Branch's duty to protect the nation," Sessions said in a statement.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Toni Reinhold

