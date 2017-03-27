WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. Attorney General Jeff
Sessions said on Monday that cities and states that protect
immigrant felons from federal immigration laws may see cuts in
grants from the Justice Department.
"Failure to deport aliens who are convicted of criminal
offenses puts whole communities at risk, especially immigrant
communities in the very sanctuary jurisdictions that seek to
protect the perpetrators," Sessions told a White House news
briefing.
He said the department would withhold, and potentially claw
back, grants to so-called sanctuary cities and other localities
that are not in compliance with federal immigration law.
Sessions said one Justice Department office was expecting to
award more than $4.1 billion in grants this fiscal year.
