By Alex Dobuzinskis and Joseph Ax
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
York and Los Angeles on Thursday said they hoped President-elect
Donald Trump would not follow through on a campaign promise to
withhold federal funds from "sanctuary cities" that shield
people who are in the country illegally.
The nation's two largest cities have sharply limited their
cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities seeking to deport
undocumented immigrants.
President Barack Obama's administration has used so-called
detainer requests to target undocumented immigrants convicted of
criminal acts, especially violent ones.
New York and Los Angeles do not hold undocumented inmates in
jail at the request of the U.S. Department of Immigration and
Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless the detainer request is
accompanied by a judge's order, officials said.
Trump said during a debate with Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton in October he would seek to deport major
drug dealers. "We have some bad hombres here and we're going to
get them out," he said.
Trump early in his campaign pledged to deport all 11 million
undocumented immigrants in the United States and also threatened
to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on
Thursday that New York would continue to defend undocumented
immigrants.
"We are not going to sacrifice a half million people who
live among us, who are part of our community," de Blasio said,
referring to an estimate of the number of unauthorized
immigrants living in New York. "We are not going to tear
families apart."
De Blasio said Trump's threat to withhold funds from
sanctuary cities was "dangerous," but it was too soon to tell
whether the president-elect intended to follow through on all
his proposals.
A spokeswoman for Trump did not return emails or a call.
In Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for Mayor Eric Garcetti also
voiced hopes over how Trump would proceed on the issue.
"We comply with federal immigration agencies, but insist
that detainer requests be handled constitutionally," Connie
Llanos, the spokeswoman, said in an email.
"It is Mayor Garcetti's sincere hope that no president would
violate those principles, the very foundation of our nation, by
taking punitive action on cities that are simply protecting
the well being of residents."
California is one of five states that limit compliance with
ICE detainer requests and similar policies are in place at 37
cities nationwide, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource
Center.
Last month, a federal judge in Illinois found the ICE
detainer requests were unconstitutional, but the ruling did not
apply nationwide.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Leslie Adler)