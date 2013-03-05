By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 5 Senator Charles Schumer, a
member of a bipartisan group crafting comprehensive U.S.
immigration reform, urged technology firms on Tuesday to stop
lobbying for a standalone bill on high-skilled immigrants,
saying such narrow legislation would not pass.
"You will not get a bill unless there's a full immigration
bill," the New York Democrat said at an event hosted by the
Internet Alliance lobby group. "The best thing you can do now is
not lobby on the high-skilled end."
The U.S. Senate's so-called "Gang of Eight" is drafting a
bill to update U.S. immigration policy, hoping to tackle the
fate of the 11 million illegal immigrants estimated to live in
the United States.
One of the key aspects of such comprehensive reform is the
challenge to revamp the rules for low-skilled foreign workers
that is complicated by opposing powerful interests.
But many business groups and the technology sector in
particular are more interested in updating the laws dealing with
highly educated and skilled foreigners and a bill introduced in
the House of Representatives earlier this year focused
exclusively on that.
"The idea of just pushing your proposal is a very bad idea.
... We're going to need business to have some give on this,"
Schumer said, urging the attendees to persuade the Chamber of
Commerce and other business groups to back the efforts on
lower-skilled immigration reform.
Schumer once again said he was "very optimistic" that the
team could reach a deal on the legislation by the end of March.
"We'll deal with your issue in a way that will make you
happy," he said. "You won't get everything you want, but you'll
get almost everything you want."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Brunnstrom)