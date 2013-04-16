By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 16 Tech industry officials
welcomed a bipartisan U.S. Senate immigration bill on Tuesday,
saying they hoped it would make it easier to hire highly skilled
workers from abroad.
The bipartisan "Gang of Eight" group of senators released
highlights of the bill, backed by President Barack Obama, that
seeks to reform the immigration system and nearly doubles the
quota for H-1B visas for skilled workers.
For months, the tech sector has ratcheted up pressure on the
U.S. Congress to make highly skilled immigration rules more
flexible, arguing that there are not enough highly skilled
American workers to fill its growing number of specialty job
openings.
"This really does a lot to address our concerns about being
able to hire workers when we need them," Intel Corp
policy director Peter Muller said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We're certainly going to be looking into details of this going
forward ... but in terms of the big picture, we're very
encouraged and pleased."
The bill did not propose raising the number of H-1B visas as
high as 300,000, as big tech companies had sought in the past,
but it would allow the cap to rise to as high as 180,000 in
future years, and sets aside 25,000 such visas for graduates
with degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.
Most companies and tech groups, including the new group
FWD.us formed by Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg to lobby
on the issue, withheld comment awaiting a review of the full
text of the bill.
"We're very encouraged that they produced a bill and we see
a lot of positives, but we do have some concerns we hope to see
worked out," said Dan Turrentine, vice president for government
relations at TechNet, a group representing such companies as
Google Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc
and Yahoo! Inc.
Tech companies will be watching several provisions in the
bill that risk becoming hindrances to prompt hiring, including
new requirements to pay H-1B visa holders higher wages and to
recruit American workers prior to hiring foreigners.
Both provisions seek to address the concerns of many
workers' groups that oppose raising the number of H-1B visas,
saying companies use the visas as a way to hire cheaper workers
who lack job mobility.
"We appreciate that the Senate Gang recognizes that serious
problems with the H-1B program can be resolved by more STEM
green cards, delivered faster," said Marc Apter, president of
IEEE-USA, which represents U.S. engineering, computing and
technology workers, in a statement.
"In fact, the proposed increases in green cards make H-1B
increases unnecessary," Apter said.
The bill is seen as having much more impact on smaller tech
firms, particularly so-called "H-1B-dependent" outsourcing
companies, than large corporations because it mandates use of
the "E-Verify" system, designed to verify legal status, and
minimum salary requirements.
Most large companies already run new hires through
"E-Verify" and pay foreigners and Americans comparable salaries.
"We think it's very reasonable to add additional
requirements to the users of the H-1B visa, but those also have
to be workable requirements, so that's something we're going to
pay close attention to," said Intel's Muller.
"But we know it's going to be a long process ... and as a
starting point, we're really encouraged."