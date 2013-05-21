WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. senators reached a tentative deal with tech companies to ease restrictions on hiring foreigners for high-skilled jobs in the Senate's sweeping immigration bill, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

For about a week, senators on the panel have been in negotiations with each other and with the AFL-CIO union and tech company officials over limits imposed for hiring high-tech workers from abroad.

The deal between Democratic Senator Charles Schumer and Republican Senator Orrin Hatch would make it easier for tech companies and other businesses to hire workers from abroad.

The provisions still need to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the entire bill needs to win support in the Senate and House of Representatives before it can become law. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Rachelle Younglai, Caren Bohan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)