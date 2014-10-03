By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Oct 2 A large detention center
holding hundreds of Central American women and children near San
Antonio should be shut down amid accusations that guards have
sexually abused and harassed detainees, human rights groups said
on Thursday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied the
allegations brought by the Mexican American Legal Defense and
Education Fund and other groups about the Karnes Detention
Center southeast of San Antonio.
GEO Group Inc, which runs the center, issued a
statement also denying the charges.
The center opened on Aug. 1 and houses more than 500 women
and children detained after fleeing violence and persecution in
Central America.
The groups said detention center guards took women from
their cells at night and early in the morning to engage in sex
acts.
ICE spokeswoman Adelina Pruneda said the agency has a zero
tolerance policy for sexual abuse and assault. "Individuals in
our custody are housed and treated in a safe, secure and humane
manner," she said.
The women also have been subjected to demands for sexual
favors in exchange for promises of money, help with immigration
cases and shelter when and if they are released, the groups
said.
"This is exactly why the federal government should not be in
the business of detaining families," said Marisa Bono, a staff
attorney for MALDEF.
The groups said the federal government should close the
center and find alternatives to detaining immigrants who have
committed no crime except for illegal entry. Detainees who meet
asylum claims should be released on bond, they said.
The groups, which filed a complaint with ICE on Sept. 25,
also said the Karnes center has inadequate food, health and
mental health services.
"GEO strongly refutes these allegations. The Karnes County
Residential Center provides a safe, clean, and family friendly
environment for mothers and children awaiting required
processing by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
agency," the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said in the
statement.
It said the center provides high quality care and that ICE
personnel on the site provide direct oversight to ensure
compliance with agency standards.
GEO Group says on its website it is the world's leading
provider of correctional and detention management and community
reentry services to federal, state and local government
agencies. It has operations in the United States, Australia,
South Africa and Britain.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by Eric
Walsh)