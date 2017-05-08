By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 7 Texas Republican Governor
Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday a measure to punish
"sanctuary cities," despite a plea from police chiefs of the
state's biggest cities to halt the bill they said would hinder
their ability to fight crime.
The Texas measure comes as Republican U.S. President Donald
Trump has made combating illegal immigration a priority. Texas,
which has an estimated 1.5 million illegal immigrants and the
longest border with Mexico of any U.S. state, has been at the
forefront of the immigration debate.
“As governor, my top priority is public safety, and this
bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off
our streets,” Abbott said in a statement. The law will take
effect on Sept. 1.
The Republican-dominated legislature passed the bill on
party-line votes and sent the measure to Abbott earlier this
month. It would punish local authorities who do not abide by
requests to cooperate with federal immigration agents.
Police officials found to be in violation of the law could
face removal from office, fines and up to a year in prison if
convicted.
The measure also allows police to ask people about their
immigration status during a lawful detention, even for minor
infractions like jaywalking.
Any anti-sanctuary city measure may face a tough road after
a federal judge in April blocked Trump's executive order seeking
to withhold funds from local authorities that do not use their
resources to advance federal immigration laws.
Democrats have warned the measure could lead to
unconstitutional racial profiling and civil rights groups have
promised to fight the Texas measure in court.
"This legislation is bad for Texas and will make our
communities more dangerous for all," the police chiefs of cities
including Houston and Dallas wrote in an opinion piece in the
Dallas Morning News in late April.
They said immigration was a federal obligation and the law
would stretch already meager resources by turning local police
into immigration agents.
The police chiefs said the measure would widen a gap between
police and immigrant communities, creating a class of silent
victims and eliminating the potential for assistance from
immigrants in solving or preventing crimes.
One of the sponsors of the bill, Republican state
Representative Charlie Geren, said in House debate the bill
would have no effect on immigrants in the country illegally if
they had not committed a crime.
He also added there were no sanctuary cities in Texas at
present and the measure would prevent any from emerging.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)