FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
U.S. sees business as usual at ports of entry when travel ban starts
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 29, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 13 hours ago

U.S. sees business as usual at ports of entry when travel ban starts

1 Min Read

A police officer listens during a news conference to address the incoming travel ban to the U.S., at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 29, 2017.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects business as usual at ports of entry when fresh rules on U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority nations goes into effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.

"We expect business as usual at the ports of entry starting at 8 pm tonight," one official told reporters on a conference call about implementing a Supreme Court ruling allowing parts of the travel ban to take effect. A second official that a "formal assurance" from a U.S. resettlement agency to a refugee would not in and of itself be enough to exempt a refugee from a 120-day ban on entry also imposed by Trump's travel ban executive order.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Franklin Paul

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.