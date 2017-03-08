GENEVA, March 8 U.N. High Commmissioner for
Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Wednesday that U.S.
President Donald Trump's immigration policies could lead to mass
detentions, including of children, and that collective
expulsions would breach international law.
Zeid, in an annual speech to the United Nations Human Rights
Council in Geneva, said greater leadership was needed to address
a surge in discrimination and "vilification of entire groups
such as Mexicans and Muslims" in the United States.
He also decried what he said were attempts by Trump to
"intimidate or undermine journalists and judges".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)