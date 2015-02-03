WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. Senate Democrats on
Tuesday sank a Republican plan to use a Department of Homeland
Security (DHS) spending bill to block President Barack Obama's
immigration actions, setting up a month-end showdown over the
agency's funding.
More than 40 Democrats voted against the DHS measure in a
procedural vote, denying it the 60 votes it needed to move to
final passage. Senate Democrats have demanded a "clean" DHS
funding bill that strips out the immigration restrictions passed
by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last
month.
Current spending authority for DHS, which spearheads
domestic counterterrorism efforts and secures U.S. borders,
airports and coastal waters, will expire on Feb. 27.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)