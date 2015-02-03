WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday sank a Republican plan to use a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill to block President Barack Obama's immigration actions, setting up a month-end showdown over the agency's funding.

More than 40 Democrats voted against the DHS measure in a procedural vote, denying it the 60 votes it needed to move to final passage. Senate Democrats have demanded a "clean" DHS funding bill that strips out the immigration restrictions passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month.

Current spending authority for DHS, which spearheads domestic counterterrorism efforts and secures U.S. borders, airports and coastal waters, will expire on Feb. 27. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)