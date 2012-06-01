SEATTLE A federal civil rights office has found the U.S. Forest Service discriminated against Latinos on Washington state's remote Olympic Peninsula by using Border Patrol agents as language interpreters, in a ruling made public on Thursday.

As a result, the Forest Service must develop a Limited English Proficiency policy across the country to provide language interpretation resources that include bilingual staff, telephonic and radio interpretation services.

The decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's civil rights office was hailed by immigrant rights groups, who contend that allowing the Border Patrol to serve other agencies as interpreters could lead to racial profiling.

Jorge Baron, executive director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said the ruling "vindicates" complaints made by immigrants along the Olympic Peninsula, which is near Canada.

It also recognizes "the discriminatory nature of involving Border Patrol in these situations," said Baron, whose group filed the complaint that led to the decision.

The Border Patrol had no immediate comment on the ruling, said Jeffrey Jones, an agency spokesman in Blaine, Washington.

The case stems from an incident in May 2011, when a Forest Service officer stopped a Hispanic couple in a car to investigate whether they had a required $150 permit for picking salal, a Pacific Northwest shrub, on federal land.

After the Border Patrol arrived, the Mexican man, Benjamin Roldan Salinas, fled into the forest. He was found three weeks later, drowned in the Sol Duc River.

The man's girlfriend, a Guatemalan, was cited for "interfering and resisting a law enforcement officer" and turned over to the Border Patrol for deportation, but was later released from immigration detention. The deportation case was dropped.

Under the ruling made public on Thursday, the Forest Service also must post notices in the Olympic National Forest stating that a federal employee discriminated against a Guatemalan woman "on the basis of her national origin during a traffic stop."

A study by the University of Washington's Center for Human Rights released in April said using Border Patrol agents as interpreters raises concerns about the possible use of racial profiling to target individuals over their immigration status.

