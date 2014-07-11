WASHINGTON, July 11 The White House said on Friday it would be willing to work with congressional Republicans to pass an emergency spending measure to address a flood of undocumented children attempting to cross the southwestern border but urged lawmakers to act quickly.

Asked about lawmaker comments that the president's $3.7 billion request is too high, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the situation requires the government to rapidly step up its response.

"We're open to working with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to get this done," Earnest said. "The president has moved quickly to be very clear about what specifically needs to be funded and we would like to see Republicans back up their rhetoric with the kind of urgent action that this situation merits." (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)