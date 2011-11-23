NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $9.28 billion to $2.622 trillion in the week ended Nov 22, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $9.29 billion to $2.336 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $1.5 million to $286.23 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for the 17th consecutive week, according to the report.