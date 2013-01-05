WASHINGTON Jan 4 More than 400 donors,
including AT&T Inc and Microsoft, have
contributed money to help pay for the festivities to mark
President Barack Obama's inauguration to a second term,
organizers said on Friday.
The committee of Obama supporters organizing the parade and
other gala events did not say how much money has been raised so
far, disclosing only the list of "benefactors," most of whom are
individuals.
In 2009, the presidential inauguration committee raised a
record $53 million for his first inauguration, refusing
corporate donations and capping the maximum donation at $50,000.
This year, the committee is accepting funding from
corporations and has encouraged gifts of $250,000 from
individuals.
Aside from AT&T and Microsoft, other corporate donors listed
were pharmaceutical company Genentech, which is part of Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding AG,, health insurer Centene
Corp, and West Coast wealth manager Whittier Trust Co.
Obama will be publicly sworn in for his second term on Jan.
21. The inauguration is expected to be much smaller than Obama's
first, which attracted a record 1.8 million visitors. Organizers
have planned only two official balls, down from 10 in 2009.