* Short private ceremony at White House
* "You didn't mess up," daughter tells him
* Obama will do it again in public event Monday
* Less excitement for second inauguration than 2009 event
* Country's mood tempered by economic and political woes
By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Barack Obama took
the official oath for his second term on Sunday at the White
House in a small, private ceremony that set a more subdued tone
compared to the historic start of his presidency four years ago.
Gathered with his family in the Blue Room on the White
House's ceremonial main floor, Obama put his hand on a family
Bible and recited the 35-word oath that was read out loud by
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts.
"I did it," Obama said as he hugged his wife, Michelle, and
daughters Sasha and Malia. "Thank you, sweetie," he told
Michelle when she congratulated him. "Good job, Dad. You didn't
mess up," 11-year-old Sasha Obama told her father.
It was a low-key start to the first African-American U.S.
president's second term, which is likely to be dominated - at
least at the start - by budget fights with Republicans and
attempts to reform gun control and immigration laws.
Obama, 51, will be sworn in publicly on Monday outside the
West Front of the Capitol overlooking the National Mall in front
of as many as 800,000 people, a much bigger ceremony replete
with a major address and a parade.
Downtown Washington was all but locked down with heavy
security. Many streets were closed, lined with barricades.
Police sirens blared. Outside the White House on Pennsylvania
Avenue, an elaborate presidential viewing stand encased in
bullet-proof glass was set up for Obama and other VIPs to watch
the parade.
Sunday's ceremony, shown live on television, was needed
because the U.S. Constitution mandates that the president take
office on Jan. 20. Planners opted to go with a private ceremony
on the actual date and then hold the ceremonial inaugural
activities the next day.
By Monday, Obama will have been sworn in four times, two for
each term, putting him equal to Franklin Roosevelt, who won four
terms. A second Obama swearing-in was deemed necessary in 2009
when Roberts flubbed the first one. On Sunday, Roberts read the
oath carefully from a card and there were no mistakes.
Obama, who won a second four years on Nov. 6 by defeating
Republican Mitt Romney after a bitter campaign, opens round two
facing many of the same problems that dogged his first term:
persistently high unemployment, crushing government debt and a
deep partisan divide over how to solve the issues.
This has taken some of the euphoria out of his second
inauguration, with TV pundits debating how successful he will be
and whether he can avoid policy over-reaching that often
afflicts two-term presidents.
If the president harbored any doubts himself, there was no
sign of it as he attended a rousing service at Metropolitan
African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Washington where
he and Michelle, who is sporting a new hair style featuring
bangs, clapped and swayed to gospel music.
"Forward, forward," shouted Reverend Ronald Braxton to his
congregation, echoing an Obama election campaign slogan.
Early Sunday morning, Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in
by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, making her the first
Hispanic judge to administer an oath of office for one of the
nation's two highest offices.
Obama and Biden then joined forces to lay a wreath of
flowers at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National
Cemetery in a solemn remembrance of those killed in the line of
duty.
Biden's family, about 120 guests and a few reporters
witnessed the private swearing-in ceremony in the main foyer of
his Naval Observatory residence. Biden used a Bible with a
Celtic cross on the cover that has been in his family since
1893.
The audience for Monday's ceremony is not expected to be as
big as in 2009 when a record 1.8 million people crammed into the
National Mall to witness the swearing-in. Turnout is projected
at 600,000 to 800,000, with millions more watching on
television.
INAUGURAL ADDRESS IS CENTERPIECE
Obama's Inauguration Day speech will set the tone for the
start of his second term and gives him a chance to lay out his
vision on where he would like to lead the country. He has been
drafting the speech on yellow legal pads and working with his
speech writers.
Senior Obama adviser David Plouffe told CNN that Obama would
talk about how "our political system doesn't require us to
resolve all of our disputes or settle all of our differences,"
but that it does encourage common ground.
"I think it's going to be a hopeful speech," Plouffe said.
Lately the president has been using a more combative tone
against his Republican opponents, a possible foreshadowing of a
more aggressive effort at trying to get his way.
After his tumultuous first term during which he achieved an
overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system, his second term opens in
the midst of a feud with congressional Republicans over taxes
and spending.
His top policy goals for the first year, so far, include
tightening gun regulations in response to the massacre of 20
children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school a
month ago. Obama is also seeking an overhaul of immigration laws
and tax reform.
Abroad, he is facing a challenge from a resurgence of
Islamist extremists in North Africa exemplified by the recent
hostage-taking that turned deadly at an oil facility in Algeria.
He is also winding down the war in Afghanistan and dealing with
Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Obama will save specific policy proposals for his annual
State of the Union speech before Congress on Feb. 12.
In his inaugural address, Obama is expected to talk about
the need for political compromise where possible, a reminder of
the intense battles in his first term that led to paralysis and
dysfunction in Washington.
"It'd be great if the inauguration were a unifying moment -
though I honestly can't say it will be. But just maybe for a day
they can bury the hatchet and celebrate an important day for
American democracy," said Brian Hurley, 57, a local salesman, as
he guided an out-of-town visitor outside the White House gates.
With the public ceremony falling on the national holiday
honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Obama
will also have a chance to draw historic parallels. While taking
the oath on Monday, he will place his left hand on two Bibles -
one once owned by Abraham Lincoln and the other by King.
The Obamas will attend two official inaugural balls -
compared to the 10 that were held in 2009.