* Obama takes oath of office for second time in 24 hours
* President seeks to build momentum after re-election win
* Partisan fights on budget, gun control, immigration await
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 A confident President Barack
Obama kicked off his second term on Monday with an impassioned
call for a more inclusive America that rejects partisan rancor
and embraces immigration reform, gay rights and the fight
against climate change.
Obama's ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol was
filled with traditional pomp and pageantry, but it was a
scaled-back inauguration compared to the historic start of his
presidency in 2009 when he swept into office on a mantle of hope
and change as America's first black president.
Despite expectations tempered by lingering economic weakness
and a divided Washington, Obama delivered a preview of the
priorities he intends to pursue - essentially, a reaffirmation
of core liberal Democratic causes - declaring Americans "are
made for this moment" and must "seize it together."
His hair visibly gray after four years in office, Obama
called for an end to the political partisanship that marked much
of his first term in the White House in bitter fights over the
economy with Republicans.
"We cannot mistake absolutism for principle, or substitute
spectacle for politics, or treat name-calling as reasoned
debate," Obama said from atop the Capitol steps overlooking the
National Mall.
Looking out on a sea of flags, Obama addressed a crowd
estimated to be up to 700,000 people - less than half the record
1.8 million who assembled four years ago.
Speaking in more specific terms than is customary in an
inaugural address, he promised "hard choices" to reduce the
federal deficit without shredding the social safety net and
called for a revamping of the tax code and a remaking of
government.
The Democrat arrived at his second inauguration on solid
footing, with his poll numbers up, Republicans on the defensive
and his first-term record boasting accomplishments such as a
U.S. healthcare overhaul, ending the war in Iraq and the killing
of Osama bin Laden.
But fights are looming over budgets, gun control and
immigration. Obama, however, is sounding more emboldened because
he never again needs to run for election.
SECOND TIME TAKING OATH
When Obama raised his right hand and was sworn in by Chief
Justice John Roberts, it was his second time taking the oath in
24 hours - but this time with tens of millions of people
watching on television.
The president beamed as chants of "Obama, Obama!" rang out
from the crowd.
Obama had a formal swearing-in on Sunday at the White House
because of a constitutional requirement that the president take
the oath on Jan. 20. Rather than stage the full inauguration on
a Sunday, the main public events were put off until Monday.
It was another political milestone for Obama, the
Hawaiian-born son of a black father from Kenya and a white
mother from Kansas.
During a triumphant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the
White House, the president and first lady Michelle Obama
thrilled wildly cheering onlookers by twice getting out of their
heavily armored limousine and walking part of the way on foot,
as they had done four years ago. Secret Service agents kept
close watch.
In a speech of under 20 minutes, Obama, 51, sought to
reassure Americans at the mid-point of his presidency and
encourage them to help him take care of unfinished business.
"Preserving our individual freedoms ultimately requires
collective action," he said.
Enthusiastic crowds still turned out on the National Mall
but the euphoria of 2009 was gone.
"Four years ago it was the first black president," said
local resident Greg Pearson, 42. "It doesn't have the same
energy. It's more subdued. It's not quite the party it was four
years ago. Our expectations are pretty low (this time): let's
not default on the national debt, keep the government running."
Touching on volatile issues, Obama ticked off a series of
liberal policies he plans to push in this second term.
Most surprising was a relatively long reference to the need
to address climate change, which he mostly failed to do in his
first four years.
"We will respond to the threat of climate change, knowing
that the failure to do so would betray our children and future
generations," the president said.
On gay rights, Obama insisted: "Our journey is not complete
until our gay brothers and sisters are treated like anyone else
under the law."
And in a nod to America's fast-growing Hispanic population
that helped catapult him to re-election in November, he said
there was a need to "find a better way to welcome the striving,
hopeful immigrants who still see America as a land of
opportunity."
MUST FACE PERSISTENT PROBLEMS
Obama, who won a second term by defeating Republican Mitt
Romney after a bitter campaign, will now face many of the same
problems that dogged his first four years: persistently high
unemployment, crushing government debt and a deep partisan
divide. The war in Afghanistan, which Obama is winding down, has
dragged on for over a decade.
He won an end-of-year fiscal battle against Republicans,
whose poll numbers have continued to sag, and appears to have
gotten them to back down, at least temporarily, from resisting
an increase in the national debt ceiling.
And Obama faces a less-dire outlook than he did when he took
office in 2009 at the height of a deep U.S. recession and world
economic crisis. The economy is growing again, though slowly.
But he still faces a daunting array of challenges.
Among them is a fierce gun-control debate inspired by a
school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, last month, a tragedy
he invoked in his speech.
He said America must not rest until "all our children, from
the streets of Detroit to the hills of Appalachia to the quiet
lanes of Newtown, know that they are cared for, and cherished,
and always safe from harm."
Obama's appeals for bipartisan cooperation will remind many
Americans of his own failure to meet a key promise when he came
to power - to act as a transformational leader who would fix a
dysfunctional Washington.
His speech was light on foreign policy, with no mention of
the West's nuclear standoff with Iran, the civil war in Syria,
dealings with an increasingly powerful China or confronting al
Qaeda's continued threat as exemplified by the recent deadly
hostage crisis in Algeria.
But Obama said: "We will show the courage to try and resolve
our differences with other nations peacefully ... We will
support democracy from Asia to Africa; from the Americas to the
Middle East, because our interests and our conscience compel us
to act on behalf of those who long for freedom."
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who had
declared in 2010 that his top goal was to deny Obama
re-election, congratulated the president and expressed a
willingness to work together, saying a second term "represents a
fresh start."
But some Republicans responded skeptically. "It was a very,
very progressive speech, to put it in the best possible light,"
said Republican strategist Rich Galen. "He's not running for
election anymore."
Obama's ceremonial swearing-in fell on the same day as the
national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin
Luther King Jr. - and the president embraced the symbolism. He
took the oath with his hand on two Bibles - one from President
Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery, and the other from King.
After watching the rest of the parade from a bullet-proof
VIP viewing stand in front of the White House, the Obamas
planned to head to the two inaugural balls - rather than the 10
that were held in 2009.