By Matt Spetalnick and John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 A confident President Barack
Obama kicked off his second term on Monday with an impassioned
call for a more inclusive America that rejects partisan rancor
and embraces immigration reform, gay rights and the fight
against climate change.
Obama's ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol was
filled with traditional pomp and pageantry, but it was a
scaled-back inauguration compared with the historic start of his
presidency in 2009 when he swept into office on a mantle of hope
and change as America's first black president.
Despite expectations tempered by lingering economic weakness
and a politically divided Washington, Obama delivered a preview
of the priorities he intends to pursue - essentially a
reaffirmation of core liberal Democratic causes - declaring
Americans "are made for this moment" and must "seize it
together."
His hair visibly gray after four years in office, Obama
called for an end to the partisanship that marked much of his
first term in the White House in bitter fights over the economy
with Republicans.
"We cannot mistake absolutism for principle, or substitute
spectacle for politics, or treat name-calling as reasoned
debate," Obama said from atop the Capitol steps overlooking the
National Mall.
Looking out on a sea of flags, Obama addressed a crowd of
hundreds of thousands of people that was smaller than the record
1.8 million who assembled on the mall four years ago.
Speaking in more specific terms than is customary in an
inaugural address, he promised "hard choices" to reduce the
federal deficit without shredding the social safety net and
called for a revamping of the tax code and a remaking of
government.
The Democrat arrived at his second inauguration on solid
footing, with his poll numbers up, Republicans on the defensive
and his first-term record boasting accomplishments such as a
U.S. healthcare overhaul, financial regulatory reforms, the end
of the war in Iraq and the killing of Osama bin Laden.
But fights are looming over budgets, gun control and
immigration. Obama, however, has sounded more emboldened because
he never again needs to run for election.
SECOND TIME TAKING OATH
When Obama raised his right hand and was sworn in by Chief
Justice John Roberts, it was his second time taking the oath in
24 hours - but this time with tens of millions of people
watching on television. As he spoke, the president beamed as
chants of "Obama, Obama!" rang out from the crowd.
Obama had a formal swearing-in on Sunday at the White House
because of a constitutional requirement that the president take
the oath on Jan. 20. Rather than stage the full inauguration on
a Sunday, the main public events were put off until Monday.
It was another political milestone for Obama, 51, the
Hawaiian-born son of a black father from Kenya and a white
mother from Kansas.
During a triumphant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the
White House, the president and first lady Michelle Obama
thrilled cheering onlookers by twice getting out of their
armored limousine and walking part of the way on foot, as they
had done four years ago. Secret Service agents kept close watch.
In the evening, the couple visited the two formal inaugural
balls - down from 10 in 2009 - to celebrate with supporters. At
both, Obama and the first lady danced to Al Green's "Let's Stay
Together," performed by singer Jennifer Hudson.
In his 20-minute inaugural speech, Obama sought to reassure
Americans at the midpoint of his presidency and encourage them
to help him take care of unfinished business. "Preserving our
individual freedoms ultimately requires collective action," he
said.
The crowds on the National Mall were enthusiastic, but the
euphoria of 2009 was gone.
"Four years ago, it was the first black president," said
local resident Greg Pearson, 42. "It doesn't have the same
energy. It's more subdued. It's not quite the party it was four
years ago. Our expectations are pretty low (this time): let's
not default on the national debt, keep the government running."
Organizers had given various estimates of the number of
people they expected would jam the mall for the ceremony. An
inauguration official estimated the crowd at about 1 million.
Touching on volatile issues in the speech, Obama ticked off
a series of liberal policies he plans to push in his second
term.
Most surprising was a relatively long reference to the need
to address climate change, which he was unable to do in his
first four years. "We will respond to the threat of climate
change, knowing that the failure to do so would betray our
children and future generations," the president said.
On gay rights, Obama insisted, "Our journey is not complete
until our gay brothers and sisters are treated like anyone else
under the law."
In a nod to the fast-growing Hispanic population that helped
catapult him to re-election in November, he said there was a
need to "find a better way to welcome the striving, hopeful
immigrants who still see America as a land of opportunity."
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who declared
in 2010 that his top goal was to deny Obama re-election,
congratulated the president and expressed a willingness to work
together, saying a second term "represents a fresh start."
But some Republicans responded skeptically. "It was a very,
very progressive speech, to put it in the best possible light,"
said Republican strategist Rich Galen. "He's not running for
election anymore."
PERSISTENT PROBLEMS
Obama, who won a second term by defeating Republican Mitt
Romney after a bitter campaign, will now face many of the same
problems that dogged his first four years: persistently high
unemployment, crushing government debt and a deep partisan
divide. The war in Afghanistan, which Obama is winding down, has
dragged on for over a decade.
He won an end-of-year fiscal battle against Republicans,
whose poll numbers have continued to sag, and appears to have
gotten them to back down, at least temporarily, from resisting
an increase in the national debt ceiling.
Obama faces a less dire outlook than he did when he took
office in 2009 at the height of a deep U.S. recession and world
economic crisis. The economy is growing again, although slowly.
But he still faces a daunting array of challenges.
Among them is a fierce gun-control debate inspired by a
school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, last month, a tragedy
he invoked in his speech.
He said America must not rest until "all our children, from
the streets of Detroit to the hills of Appalachia to the quiet
lanes of Newtown, know that they are cared for, and cherished,
and always safe from harm."
Obama's appeals for bipartisan cooperation will remind many
Americans of his own failure to meet a key promise when he came
to power - to act as a transformational leader who would fix a
dysfunctional Washington.
His speech was light on foreign policy, with no mention of
the West's nuclear standoff with Iran, the civil war in Syria,
dealings with an increasingly powerful China or confronting al
Qaeda's continued threat as exemplified by the recent deadly
hostage crisis in Algeria.
Obama's ceremonial swearing-in fell on the same day as the
national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin
Luther King Jr. - and the president embraced the symbolism. He
took the oath with his hand on two Bibles - one from President
Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery, and the other from King.
Once back at the White House, Obama watched the parade
featuring more than 100 marching bands, groups and floats from a
bulletproof VIP viewing stand in front of the White House. He
flashed the Hawaiian "shaka" sign of friendship to the band from
his high school alma mater, the Punahou School in Honolulu.
Afterward, the Obamas joined thousands of supporters at the
inaugural balls, where entertainers included Stevie Wonder,
Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Brad Paisley and Smokey Robinson.
At the ball honoring the military, he spoke by satellite
videoconference with troops serving in Afghanistan and thanked
them for their service.
"When you get back home, you are going to be greeted by a
grateful nation," Obama told them. "You will be on our minds
tonight and every single night until our mission in Afghanistan
is completed."