NEW YORK, June 29 Millions of U.S. travelers
flying during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend will face
heightened security due to the deadly attacks at Istanbul's main
airport, officials said on Wednesday, adding to potential
delays.
Airport officials were hesitant to reveal specific safety
measures taken following Tuesday's attacks by suspected Islamic
State militants, which killed 41 people and wounded 239 at
Europe's third-busiest airport, but increased vigilance appeared
to have resulted in at least one airport disruption.
A terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New
York was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning while police,
including a bomb squad, investigated a report of a suspicious
package.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
oversees operations at the three major airports in the New York
City area, said in a statement that police had added "high
visibility patrols with tactical weapons and equipment."
The agency said it had already put in place counterterrorism
patrols at various transportation hubs in the region following
the mass shooting in Orlando earlier this month.
Agencies in charge of other major airports, including Reagan
and Dulles in the Washington, D.C. area, Logan in Boston, O'Hare
in Chicago, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth,
declined to offer operational details but emphasized that
security remains their top priority.
"Logan maintains an enhanced security posture," said an
spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority. "There are
many elements that are seen and unseen."
A record number of U.S. travelers are expected between June
30 and July 4, according to AAA, which projected nearly 43
million Americans would leave home.
The vast majority of those travelers will go by car, AAA
said, but 3.3 million are expected to fly. That is more than 25
percent higher that the 2.6 million AAA projected to fly during
Memorial Day weekend in May, when complaints about long security
lines were widespread.
Like the attackers at Brussels' airport in March that killed
16 people, the three Istanbul suicide bombers appear to have
struck in a public area outside the first passenger checkpoint.
The attacks have reignited debate over whether airport
security and screening should extend into public spaces, despite
the increased inconvenience and questions about the
effectiveness of such a move.
The Transportation Security Administration, which handles
screening at U.S. airports, saw mounting criticism this spring
from travelers who reported enormous wait times and lengthy
security lines stretching through terminals.
The TSA has seen cutbacks in recent years, even as screening
procedures were tightened after undercover investigators were
able to smuggle weapons and fake bombs through dozens of
checkpoints without detection. Those factors have added to the
delays.
The agency has responded by hiring additional screeners and
increasing overtime.
