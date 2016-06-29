(Adds comments from New York City police commissioner, air
security expert; statement from Amtrak)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 29 Millions of U.S. travelers
flying during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend will face
heightened security and increased delays due to the deadly
attacks at Istanbul's main airport, officials and air security
experts said on Wednesday.
Airport officials were hesitant to reveal specific safety
measures taken following Tuesday's attacks by suspected Islamic
State militants, which killed 41 people and wounded 239 at
Europe's third-busiest airport, but increased vigilance appeared
to have resulted in at least one airport disruption.
A terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New
York was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning while police
investigated a report of a suspicious package.
The implementation of stricter security measures will likely
increase travel time this weekend, air security experts said,
even as the Transportation Security Administration continues to
struggle amid personnel shortages.
"If you are in a 'marquee' airport, you should absolutely
allow significantly more time, on the order of 30 to 45
minutes," said Bruce McIndoe, the chief executive officer of
travel risk advisory company iJet International.
Authorities can "dial up" various security elements, from
increasing the frequency of "random" passengers selected for
extra screening to turning up the sensitivity of magnetometer
devices, according to McIndoe.
Following the Istanbul attacks, which took place outside
security checkpoints, U.S. airports are likely to focus on
surveillance and armed personnel in similar public spaces not
subject to screening, McIndoe said.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
oversees operations at the three major airports in the New York
City area, said in a statement that police had added "high
visibility patrols with tactical weapons and equipment."
The agency said it had already put in place counterterrorism
patrols at various transportation hubs following the mass
shooting in Orlando earlier this month.
Agencies in charge of other major airports, including Reagan
and Dulles in the Washington, D.C. area, Logan in Boston, O'Hare
in Chicago, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth,
declined to offer operational details but emphasized that
security remains their top priority.
"Logan maintains an enhanced security posture," said an
spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority. "There are
many elements that are seen and unseen."
The security measures are not limited to airports. New York
City Police Commissioner William Bratton told reporters on
Wednesday that there will be more officers, including a
counterterrorism unit, present at the city's July 4th
celebrations.
Meanwhile, Amtrak said it had "robust security measures" in
place and was working with other agencies to gather intelligence
following the Istanbul attacks.
A record number of Americans, 43 million, are expected to
travel between June 30 and July 4, according to AAA.
The vast majority will go by car, AAA said, but 3.3 million
are expected to fly. That is more than 25 percent higher that
the 2.6 million AAA projected to fly during Memorial Day weekend
in May, after months of widespread complaints about long
security lines.
The attacks in Istanbul, as well as bombings at Brussels'
airport that also struck outside checkpoints, have reignited
debate over whether airport screening should extend into public
spaces, despite the increased inconvenience and questions about
the effectiveness of such a move.
But McIndoe said those proposals lead to an "infinite loop"
that has no solution; checking vehicles before they enter the
airport, for instance, simply forces cars to queue up, creating
a new target.
Despite the spectacular massacres, he added, the chance of
dying in an attack while traveling by plane is infinitesimal,
given the more than 3 billion passengers that fly each year.
"You're tens of thousands of times more likely to die in an
automobile accident," he said.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus and Laila Kearney in New
York, Ian Simpson in Washington, D.C., and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)