By Barbara Goldberg
| NEW YORK, July 4
NEW YORK, July 4 The United States celebrates
July Fourth on Monday with parades, hotdog eating contests and
fireworks shows amid heightened security because of concerns
about terrorism in New York and timeworn holiday gun violence in
Chicago.
Millions of Americans will mark independence from Britain
with celebrations as boisterous as a music-packed party by
country music legend Willie Nelson for 10,000 people at a race
track in Austin, Texas and as staid as colonial-era costumed
actors reading the Declaration of Independence at the National
Archives in Washington.
History may be in the making in the traditional
hotdog-eating contest at New York's Coney Island. Joey "Jaws"
Chestnut - a world record holder who ate 69 hotdogs in 10
minutes - attempts to regain his Mustard Yellow International
Belt from Matt Stonie, who last year ended Chestnut's run of
eight straight victories.
With the holiday taking place days after the attack at
Istanbul's international airport, the New York Police Department
will deploy eight new canines known as vapor wake dogs, trained
to sniff out body-worn explosives, Commissioner Bill Bratton
said on Friday.
The department's human presence this holiday will be
increased by nearly 2,000 new officers who graduated Friday from
the New York City Police Academy.
"As we always have the capacity in New York to put out a lot
of resources, that's the name of the game, in dealing with
terrorist threats," Bratton said.
Police in Chicago, which has seen a spike in gun murders
this year, announced a stepped up presence with more than 5,000
officers on patrol over the long weekend, traditionally one of
the year's most violent, said Chicago Police Superintendent
Eddie Johnson. Local media reported on Friday that 24 people had
been shot over the past 24 hours, three fatally.
Dry weather forecasts across the country thrilled fireworks
lovers, although some spots in Michigan have been so
rain-starved that pyrotechnic shows were canceled in a handful
of communities near Detroit to prevent fires.
NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul, who lost fingers as one of the
12,000 people injured and 11 killed in fireworks accidents last
year, appeared in a public service announcement ahead of the
2016 holiday to urge greater caution.
"I lit up a firework, thought I could throw it away real
quick and in a split second it blew off my whole hand," the New
York Giants defensive end said in the spot produced by the
Consumer Product Safety Commission.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Additional reporting by Gina
Cherelus in New York, Fiona Ortiz in Chicago, Adam DeRose in
Washington, and Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell)