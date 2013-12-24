By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 A dispute between Washington
and New Delhi over charges that an Indian diplomat overworked
and underpaid a housekeeper she brought with her to New York has
shone a light on U.S. efforts to investigate and prosecute
allegations of abuse of foreign employees.
Even just a decade ago such a prosecution would have been
impossible, according to advocates who work with victims of
labor abuse and trafficking.
The strengthening in 2008 of the law that protects foreign
employees brought to the United States by diplomats and consular
workers have made the difference. So have the U.S. State
Department's warnings to the diplomatic corps and their attempts
to educate foreign employees of their rights.
Before those changes, diplomatic immunity seemed to protect
employers facing allegations of abuse. But now domestic workers
who sue their diplomatic employers in federal court or bring
cases to the attention of authorities are less likely to see
their cases dismissed, according to advocates.
"We have taken unprecedented steps both to advise domestic
workers of their rights in this country, and to impress upon
diplomats that they are obligated to abide by our laws," Jen
Psaki, a State Department spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
In the case of New York deputy consul general Devyani
Khobragade, federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Dec. 12 filed
criminal charges against her of visa fraud and making false
statements about how much she paid her housekeeper, Sangeeta
Richard.
Khobragade's lawyer says she denies the charges. The
diplomat was freed on $250,000 bail.
Khobragade's arrest and strip search - like many defendants
processed in the federal court system - angered India and led to
Secretary of State John Kerry expressing regret to New Delhi.
In the last few years, federal prosecutors have been able to
bring criminal charges against a handful of diplomats over
allegations they abused their staff, three of which resulted in
convictions, according to advocates who track such cases.
Avaloy Lanning, the senior director of the anti-trafficking
program at a New York-based organization called Safe Horizon,
said that in the early 2000s, "the response to the victim was
always ... 'just forget it. Just move on. We're not going to be
able to get justice for you'."
Safe Horizon is giving legal and other assistance to
Richard.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
In the criminal complaint, Khobragade is accused of
submitting a fake contract as part of Richard's visa application
saying she would pay Richard $4,500 a month for a 40-hour work
week.
Before leaving India, Khobragade secretly signed a second
contract with Richard agreeing to pay her the equivalent of
about $570 a month, an illegally low amount under U.S.
minimum-wage laws, the charging document said. Khobragade paid
Richard even less than that after they arrived in November 2012,
the complaint said.
Richard's accusation is far from unprecedented.
In 2008, the United States Government Accountability Office
(GAO) published a report which identified 42 instances of
diplomats in the United States accused of abusing foreign
employees they had brought to the country between 2000 and 2008.
The GAO report conceded that this almost certainly
underestimated the problem. Nearly a third of the accused
diplomats were from Africa while 15 percent were from Asia and
2.5 percent from Europe.
Also in 2008, the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims
Protection Reauthorization Act strengthened protections offered
to employees of diplomats and consular officials employees and
made it possible to censure employers.
One of the most effective changes, campaigners and others
say, is that the U.S. government now spends more time informing
diplomatic employers of their obligations under the law and
their employees of their rights.
Advocates like Lanning say there is anecdotal evidence of an
increase in the number of victims coming forward, although
precise numbers are hard to come by.
Among the cases which have been criminally prosecuted was
against Hsien Hsien Liu, an envoy at Taiwan's mission in Kansas
City, who pleaded guilty in November 2011 to human trafficking
charges over the treatment of two foreign employees. She was
ordered to pay $80,044 to the employees in restitution and a
fine of $11,040 before being deported in 2012.
And in November 2012, Somduth Soburun, then the Mauritius
ambassador to the United States, pleaded guilty in federal court
to paying his Philippine housekeeper less than the minimum wage
after Mauritius agreed to U.S. government's request to partially
waive his immunity. He was ordered to pay $24,153 in restitution
to the housekeeper and $5,000 in fines.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Ross Colvin and Grant
McCool)