By Andrea Shalal
| MARINETTE, Wisconsin
MARINETTE, Wisconsin Aug 20 A high-level
U.S.-Indian working group met in Washington last week for the
first of an ongoing series of meetings aimed at establishing
broader cooperation on the design, development and production of
aircraft carriers, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday.
As part of the three-day visit, senior U.S. and Indian naval
officers visited the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, where
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is building the USS
Gerald R. Ford, the first in a new class of aircraft carriers,
according to Navy spokeswoman Colleen O'Rourke and Huntington
Ingalls spokeswoman Beci Brenton.
The group also met with Pentagon acquisition chief Frank
Kendall, was briefed about how the U.S. manages carrier
development, and visited a U.S. Navy test site for carrier
launch and recovery systems in Lakehurst, New Jersey.
U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command spokeswoman Colleen O'Rourke
said the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group on
Aircraft Carrier Cooperation was part of an effort to strengthen
U.S.-India ties and deepen cooperation in the defense arena.
The group hopes to schedule a second meeting in India early
next year, according to the U.S. embassy in New Delhi, which
posted an item about the meeting on the website of U.S. Pacific
Command.
Kendall told Reuters in April that the U.S. government would
support selling India the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System
being developed by privately held General Atomics to launch jets
off new U.S. carriers at a faster rate, and other key
technology.
India wants to use state-of-the-art U.S. technology to boost
the range and potency of a planned aircraft carrier, in a move
that would expand cooperation between both countries and counter
China's military influence in the region.
General Atomics, which also hopes to sell the system to
Brazil, has said foreign military sales could help lower the
cost of installing the system on new U.S. aircraft carriers.
The working group, co-chaired by the U.S. Navy's Program
Executive Officer for Aircraft Carriers, Rear Admiral Tom Moore,
and India's Controller for Warship Production and Acquisition,
Vice Admiral G.S. Pabby, is part of the India-U.S. Defense
Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).
