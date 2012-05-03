NEW DELHI May 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton may press the case for India's stalled policy to open
its supermarket sector to foreign chains when she meets its most
powerful critic: Mamata Banerjee, the fiery chief minister of
West Bengal.
The two women are due to meet during Clinton's three-day
visit to India that starts on Sunday with a stopover in
Banerjee's home state. Indian officials in New Delhi said retail
reform - an issue of enormous interest to U.S. and other foreign
investors - could be discussed but did not elaborate. U.S.
officials declined to comment on the meeting.
Listed in Time Magazine as one of the world's 100 most
influential people, Banerjee rose from a poor teacher's family
to oust the longest-serving democratically elected communist
government from her state of 90 million last year.
Cheered as a pro-poor leader by her supporters and branded a
knee-jerk populist by her detractors, Banerjee has stymied
reforms at a time when India's economic growth has slowed and
investors have pummelled New Delhi's apparent policy inertia.
Despite her alliance with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government, Banerjee has blocked major measures including
railway fare increases and letting foreign retailers such as
Wal-Mart and Carrefour into the Indian market.
Banerjee, who built her political movement championing the
cause of the poor, has said New Delhi's proposed reforms were
needless attacks on people's livelihoods.
"Maybe Clinton will try to use her persuasive powers to try
to convince Mamata," said D.H. Pai Panandiker, the head of the
RPG Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank. "Manmohan Singh is not
strong enough to convince her on anything."
From Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, Clinton will head
to New Delhi on Monday, where she will meet Singh. Afghanistan,
retail reform and India's controversial proposal for retroactive
taxation are likely talking points.
Clinton will travel to the South Asian giant after a trip to
China this week that was overshadowed by blind dissident Chen
Guangcheng escaping house arrest and seeking shelter in the U.S.
embassy in Beijing.
Banerjee is one of a clutch of women who have risen to the
top of Indian politics in what remains a largely conservative
society. Sonia Gandhi, the head of the ruling Congress party and
the country's most powerful politician, is another.
Affectionately known as "Didi", or "big sister", Banerjee
came to power in West Bengal last year, tapping into a
groundswell of disaffection with decades of communist rule that
have saddled the state with heavy debts.
But accusations of heavy-handedness in running her state,
combined with her opposition to policies in New Delhi, have
sparked a backlash against her. Her supporters say the criticism
is driven by her political opponents and a hostile media.