WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Commerce Secretary
John Bryson said on Thursday India had to be more transparent
and accountable as the United States tries to bolster trade and
investment with the south Asian country.
"We still have challenges in regards to transparency,
accountability and openness in India," Bryson said at an event
in Washington after taking 16 U.S. businesses to India to invest
in the country's massive infrastructure plan.
India wants the private sector to invest billions of dollars
in infrastructure over the next five years. The United States
wants a piece of the action and is encouraging domestic
companies to invest in sectors such as road building, railways
and energy.
Bryson said the United States still had concerns with
everything from high tariffs and intellectual property to forced
local sourcing in technology and electronics.
"It's clear that we still have hurdles to overcome but after
this trade mission I believe more than ever that we can indeed
overcome them," he said.
U.S. exports to India have increased to more than $21
billion in 2011 from less than $4 billion in 2001, according to
the Commerce Department.